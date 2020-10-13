One killed in accident

13 October 2020 01:34 IST

A man in his 30s was killed, and five others suffered minor injuries, after an SUV driver lost control and rammed vehicles on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) on Monday.

The victim was identified as one Nagaraj of Hayathnagar in Hyderabad. The others suffered simple injuries and bruises.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 a.m., when a few highway motorists were briefly stopped for other vehicles to pass through the junction, and a speeding SUV came from behind and mowed them down.

Advertising

Advertising

“The SUV driver was speeding and lost control. It hit a metal barricade and a few motorcycles at the junction. The whole accident was caught on our CCTV,” the police said.

One of the motorcycles also caught fire in the crash and drag caused by the SUV.

Nagaraj, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he breathed his last while undergoing emergency treatment.

Along with his fiancée, Srilatha a.k.a Archana, he was driving to Chervugattu in Nalgonda for a temple festival.

Police said the SUV driver, one Narayana, who was en route to Vijayawada from Nizamabad, claimed that his vehicle’s brake system had failed. He was booked for over-speeding and negligent driving. A probe is on into the accident.