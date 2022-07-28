One killed as school van rams scooter

The Hindu Bureau July 28, 2022 02:52 IST

A 31-year-old man died on the spot after a school van rammed his scooter in Malkajgiri police limits on Tuesday.

Police said P. Nagarjuna, a private employee, who was on the way to drop his sister at the metro station, suffered head injuries. Although he wore a helmet, it came off in the crash leading to fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the Gandhi Hospital.

According to the police, the school van had also rammed another scooter and a bystander at the same time and caused injuries.

Police said Chukka Bala Swamy, driver of the van was rash and negligent in his driving. The driver was booked under various Sections of the IPC. Investigation is on.