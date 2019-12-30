Telangana

One killed and another hurt as country-made explosive goes off in Utnoor in Telangana

The sibling duo belonged to the hunter community of Pardis in Maharashtra

ADILABAD: One person was killed and another injured when a country made explosive went off near a petrol filling station at Utnoor Crossroad in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district on Monday. The explosive meant to be set up on the perimeters of agriculture fields to kill wild boars, to prevent them from damaging crops, was being carried by the ill fated duo on a motorcyle.

Skids and explodes

According to information, the explosive went off when the bike skidded as the driver tried to enter the petrol bunk for refuelling at great speed. His body was literally blown to pieces by the impact of the explosive.

The deceased has been identified as Rathod Maniram, while the injured as Shaniram, apparently brothers belonging to the hunter community of Pardis.

Police looking for more

Police is ascertaining if there are more number of such explosives being carried by the duo who hail from Arni in Kinwat Taluk of Nanded district in Maharashtra.

