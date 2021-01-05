Telangana

One killed, another injured in attack over land dispute

One person was killed and another person was injured in clashes that took place at Choutukur mandal headquarters on Tuesday evening.

According to police, two families — Begari Devaiah and K. Pradeep — have a dispute over land for the past several years. On Tuesday evening, the family of Pradeep reportedly attacked Devaiah and his son Karunakar with sharp weapons.

While Karunakar died in the attack Devaiah was injured and shifted to a private hospital at Hyderabad for treatment. His condition was stated to be serious. Devaiah is a government official working at Medak.

