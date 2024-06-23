ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, 17 injured as drunk driver rams bus into ORR divider

Published - June 23, 2024 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

One woman was killed while 17 others sustained injuries when a private travel bus enroute Chennai overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) late on Sunday.  

A case has been booked against the driver after he was found allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus, that left from Gachibowli with 18 passengers overturned within half-an-hour into the journey after crossing the Puppalguda Toll Gate. According to the police, the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into the road divider on the ORR right after crossing the toll gate.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver, along with the 17 injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other injuries or deaths have been reported in the incident, as per the officials.  

The police are still trying to identify the injured, including the driver. Additional police forces were routed to the spot to move the injured individuals, the bus and clear the traffic on the stretch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US