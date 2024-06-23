One killed, 17 injured as drunk driver rams bus into ORR divider

One woman was killed while 17 others sustained injuries when a private travel bus enroute Chennai overturned on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) late on Sunday.

A case has been booked against the driver after he was found allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The bus, that left from Gachibowli with 18 passengers overturned within half-an-hour into the journey after crossing the Puppalguda Toll Gate. According to the police, the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into the road divider on the ORR right after crossing the toll gate.

The driver, along with the 17 injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other injuries or deaths have been reported in the incident, as per the officials.

The police are still trying to identify the injured, including the driver. Additional police forces were routed to the spot to move the injured individuals, the bus and clear the traffic on the stretch.