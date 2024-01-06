ADVERTISEMENT

One held with 86 kilos of marijuana

January 06, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeedimetla police seized 86 kilograms of marijuana from a man during a raid at his residence on Friday morning.

Police said that the accused smuggled the contraband in his car from Sileru, Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, Vemula Sai Krishna Kanth, 33, was nabbed following a raid on his penthouse, said the police.

“He procured the contraband from his supplier in Sileru and planned to smuggle it to Rajasthan for a higher price. Following a tip-off, we raided the place and nabbed him,” said the police.

A case was registered by the Jeedimetla police and he was sent to judicial remand.

