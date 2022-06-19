One held, over a kilo hashish oil seized 

Ibrahimpatnam police and LB Nagar special operations team nabbed a youth who was in illegal possession of Cannabis oil on Sunday.

M. Akhil, 22, a resident of B.N. Reddy Nagar, police said, was reportedly attempting to sell the contraband to a customer near Mangalpally crossroads near Bonguluru junction.

According to police, Akhil had procured 1.12 kg of the contraband at a price of ₹ 80,000 from one Sidari Balaiah of Visakhapatnam. He returned to Hyderabad in a State transport bus and was planning to sell it in smaller parts at a premium rate.

The man was booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.