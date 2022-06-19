One held, over a kilo hashish oil seized
Ibrahimpatnam police and LB Nagar special operations team nabbed a youth who was in illegal possession of Cannabis oil on Sunday.
M. Akhil, 22, a resident of B.N. Reddy Nagar, police said, was reportedly attempting to sell the contraband to a customer near Mangalpally crossroads near Bonguluru junction.
According to police, Akhil had procured 1.12 kg of the contraband at a price of ₹ 80,000 from one Sidari Balaiah of Visakhapatnam. He returned to Hyderabad in a State transport bus and was planning to sell it in smaller parts at a premium rate.
The man was booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.