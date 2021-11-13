One held for making adulterated tea powder

Hyderabad

13 November 2021 19:44 IST

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) along with Shahinayathgunj police raided a tea powder manufacturing unit at Feelkhana, Begum Bazaar, for making adulterated tea powder and arrested a 54-year-old person.

The accused, Vishnu Gopal Tiwari, is the proprietor of Srinath Agencies Tea Powder. Police seized 218 bags of raw tea powder (each bag weighing 35 kg), and two bags of adulterated tea powder (each bag weighing 20 kg).

