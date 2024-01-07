One held for collusion with online gaming organisers, fraudulent transactions 

January 07, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested one Hitesh Goyal, 36, of Haryana, for allegedly making fraudulent transactions in collusion with organisers of online gaming website, Dafabet.

The accused with an office set-up in Delhi was also the point of source for bank accounts and merchant IDs for several scammers.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the cyber crime wing found out the organised racket while it was investigating a grievance of a Somajiguda-based resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aggrieved person transferred ₹70 lakh through www.dafabet.com to the bank accounts provided by the agents. It was learnt that the organisers were operating the business from Philippines, Dubai, Hong Kong and China.

The police arrested Hitesh and also seized from him ₹1.40 crore cash, 23 mobile phones, 52 debit cards, 36 bank cheque books and hard disks. The police booked him for cheating, and under provisions of TS Gaming Act and the IT Act.

Trading fraud

In a separate case, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the cyber crime wing arrested one Ronak Tanna, 35, of South Goa, and served notices on two other accused Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi, for allegedly cheating people in the name of high returns for investments in the stock market.

According to Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, an aggrieved complainant was assured 100% returns for investments in a company named ‘Unity stocks’. She was asked to invest a maximum amount and hold it for six months period to get at least 30% returns.

In total, the aggrieved woman transferred ₹3,16,34,764 to the bank accounts shared by the accused persons.

Police investigation found that accused Ronak was collecting bank accounts from Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi from across the country.

These bank accounts are shared with organisers in Dubai at a commission of ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh per account.

It was also found that the accused persons have supplied over 95 accounts to Dubai nationals through accused persons Arjun and Yug. The said 95 accounts are also part of some 83 cases registered for similar investigations across the country.

An investigation was opened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.