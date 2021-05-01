One-fourth of State’s total caseload logged in April alone

HYDERABAD

Cases, deaths for the month double of last year’s highest numbers

Telangana witnessed the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in April this year, recording more than one-fourth of its total caseload in the past 30 days alone.

The month witnessed a total of 1,34,584 infections and 611 deaths, and not to mention, an unmatched agony and desperation of several families in searching for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs for treatment of their dear ones.

The magnitude of tragedy can be understood when record numbers from last year are considered. From March to November 2020, the highest cases of 65,903 were detected in September while August saw maximum deaths with 306 patients succumbing to the virus. In April this year, however, the monthly fatalities were double of 2020’s record numbers while the caseload was more than 100% higher.

The record daily case burden was recorded on April 28 this year with 10,122 testing positive. On the same day, 58 COVID patients died. The all-time highest testing was logged on April 20 when a total of 1,30,105 samples were examined.