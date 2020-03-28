Telangana

One dies in house collapse

Labourer dies while undergoing treatment

One person from KRK colony in Adilabad town died on Saturday evening after his house collapsed in gusty winds that swept the area. Kunchala Shiva, a 26-year-old labourer, received severe injuries in the collapse and died at RIMS hospital while undergoing treatment.

