GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dies, 20 sustain injuries in bus collision in Telangana’s Medak

Published - September 27, 2024 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man died and around 21 people, including 20 students, sustained injuries after two buses of B.V. Raju Institute of Technology collided at Narsapur in Medak district on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Nagaraju, the bus driver. He was trying to overtake an autorickshaw when his vehicle collided head on with a bus coming from the opposite direction. Yadagiri, driver of the other bus, was severely injured. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. in front of the college on Narsapur-Sangareddy Road, according to the police.

Of the 26 students onboard the bus, two with grievous injuries were undergoing treatment at MNR Hospital in Sangareddy, said Narsapur inspector Lingam. There was no passenger on the other bus involved in the accident, he added.

Following the incident, the police and locals pulled out the driver’s body and the injured students. Videos and photos of students with bleeding injuries stepping out of the bus surfaced on the Internet.

The Narsapur police registered a case under Section 106 (death by negligence) against Nagaraju and launched an investigation.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.