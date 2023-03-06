ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, three seriously injured in clash among migrant workers

March 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A clash among migrant workers from Odisha at Tellapur municipal limits late on Sunday night resulted in the death of a 25-year-old mason. Three others were seriously injured in the incident.

Sources said some migrant workers were staying in a room at Tellapur. A clash reportedly erupted among them resulting in the death of Bisal, who had migrated here about a week ago. His body was found hanging and it was not immediately clear whether it was suicide or murder.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. All of them are working as masons. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

