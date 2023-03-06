HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, three seriously injured in clash among migrant workers

March 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A clash among migrant workers from Odisha at Tellapur municipal limits late on Sunday night resulted in the death of a 25-year-old mason. Three others were seriously injured in the incident.

Sources said some migrant workers were staying in a room at Tellapur. A clash reportedly erupted among them resulting in the death of Bisal, who had migrated here about a week ago. His body was found hanging and it was not immediately clear whether it was suicide or murder.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. All of them are working as masons. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.