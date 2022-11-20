One dead, several injured in bus accident in Anantagiri

November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

One person was killed and six others injured in a road accident involving a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in Anantagiri near Vikarabad. .

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TSRTC sources, the bus, a Pallevelugu, belongs to the Vikarabad depot, and had around 70 people on board. It was headed to Tandur when the accident happened.

A TSRTC official said prima facie it appeared that the driver got confused which led to his losing control. Whether the driver was over-speeding is to be investigated, the official said.

Police, locals and public representatives, including Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy, arrived at the spot and began helping the trapped passengers.

TSRTC has launched its own investigation into the accident and a detailed report would be prepared, an official said.

Trending

Police have booked a case and an investigation is under way.