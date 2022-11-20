One dead, several injured in bus accident in Anantagiri

November 20, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tandur-bound TSRTC bus belonging to Vikarabad depot had 70 passengers on board

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and six others injured in a road accident involving a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in Anantagiri near Vikarabad. .

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TSRTC sources, the bus, a Pallevelugu, belongs to the Vikarabad depot, and had around 70 people on board. It was headed to Tandur when the accident happened.

A TSRTC official said prima facie it appeared that the driver got confused which led to his losing control. Whether the driver was over-speeding is to be investigated, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police, locals and public representatives, including Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy, arrived at the spot and began helping the trapped passengers.

TSRTC has launched its own investigation into the accident and a detailed report would be prepared, an official said.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Police have booked a case and an investigation is under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US