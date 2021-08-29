Telangana

One-day fast by Narasimhulu

Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu who recently quit BJP and joined the TRS on Sunday went on a one-day hunger strike at his Begumpet residence to resent the obstacles set up by Opposition parties to the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

After garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund, Mr. Narasimhulu proceeded to his house to stage the protest. Several leaders of SCs expressed solidarity with him.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Narasimhulu criticised the BJP as a casteist and religion-conscious party which was indifferent to all other social issues. He said the BJP and Congress targeted the Dalit Bandhu because posts to TRS leaders would depend on the success of the programme.

Mr. Narasimhulu held Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy responsible for the washout of Telugu Desam. He also said he resigned from BJP solely to contribute his mite to Dalit Bandhu as a legislator.


