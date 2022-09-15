One crore opt for voter card-Aadhar linkage in TS

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 15, 2022 20:07 IST

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said Telangana had set a record of sorts by clocking the highest number of voters that had voluntarily opted to link their voter cards with the Aadhar.

One crore voters in the state had opted for Aadhar linkage of their voter cards, setting a record in voluntary seeding, a statement from the CEO’s office said on Thursday.

The linking process which began on August 1 this year, has evoked robust response in all the 119 constituencies of the state, Mr.Vikas Raj said.

Self Help Groups (SHGs) played a prominent role in this, by getting 40 lakh voters to link Aadhar, he said and congratulated them on their efforts.

Holding a meeting with the GHMC Commissioner, Collectors of Rangareddy, Medchal and Hyderabad districts, Electoral Registration Officers of GHMC, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) nodal officers and others, Mr.Vikas Raj asked them to actively engage themselves in voter card-Aadhar linkage, SVEEP activities and Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls.

While mentioning that the sharing of Aadhar details is voluntary, and not mandatory, Mr.Vikas Raj instructed the district collectors to exercise caution during the exercise and ensure that the Aadhar details of the electors are not disclosed and necessary precautions are taken for the security of the information.

The SSR revision exercise will continue till November 9, which is the due date for publication of electoral rolls. Claims and objections will be entertained till December 26, and final publication of voters’ list is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

