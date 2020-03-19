One co-passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Two jawans of the Central paramilitary forces, who travelled along with the COVID-19 positive Indonesia nationals in the AP Sampark Kranti Express and alighted at Ramagundam in the wee hours of March 14, have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital here after they developed symptoms of the disease.

While one went to his village in Siddipet district the other went to his home in Kamareddy district from Ramagundam railway station. Soon after he reached his hamlet in Kamareddy, the jawan developed high temparature and did not step out of his house and the other co-passenger reported cough and cold. Later on Wednesday the police traced them for travelling in the same coach, after the Indonesian were tested positive. Initially the jawans were taken to local hospital from where they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital here. Sources in the State government have confirmed that the jawan from Kamareddy has tested positive, however they are waiting for the confirmatory report from NIV, Pune. “We have locked down the habitation in Kamareddy. No one is allowed to come in or leave the place till the final reports are out, after which the entire place will be quarantined and rapid temperature tests conducted,” a senior officer said.

The officer said that the condition of the two jawans is normal.