One arrested in sensational Veldurthi murder case

MEDAK

11 August 2021 22:18 IST

Realtor’s charred body was found in a burnt car

Within 24 hours after the murder of Katike Srinivas, a realtor of Medak town, which took place at Mangalparthi village of Veldurthi mandal, the district police have arrested one person and search is on for two other suspects.

Srinivas was murdered, his body was kept in the dicky of his car and it was burnt down in the wee hours of Tuesday. This had created sensation across the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti said that during investigation they suspected the role of Shiva, Pavan and Nikhil, belonging to Medak town. While Shiva was arrested by the police, the other two suspects are at large and search is on for them. She said that Srinivas was stabbed at the throat with a knife repeatedly and the accused moved around with the body in the dicky for several hours before reaching Mangalparthi, doused diesel on the car and burnt it. She said that financial dealings in addition to land dealings were suspected to be the reasons for the murder. They are also looking at other angles including that of extramarital relationship.

Advertising

Advertising

The SP congratulated the police officials for cracking the case within 24 hours of the incident.