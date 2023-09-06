ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested for cheating car owners in Hyderabad 

September 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday arrested a car-rental businessman from Sanathnagar for allegedly cheating car owners he had agreements with for vehicle hiring.

The police recovered eight cars from accused, identified as Mohammed Aslam Nawaz.

According to the police, Nawaz, after entering into lease or rental agreements with the car owners, used the cars as his own and pledged them for hand loans of about ₹4 lakh each. Such business was carried out without the knowledge of the car’s original owners. The police arrested Nawaz on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

