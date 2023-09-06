HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested for cheating car owners in Hyderabad 

September 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday arrested a car-rental businessman from Sanathnagar for allegedly cheating car owners he had agreements with for vehicle hiring.

The police recovered eight cars from accused, identified as Mohammed Aslam Nawaz.

According to the police, Nawaz, after entering into lease or rental agreements with the car owners, used the cars as his own and pledged them for hand loans of about ₹4 lakh each. Such business was carried out without the knowledge of the car’s original owners. The police arrested Nawaz on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.