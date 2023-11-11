On what grounds Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar asking votes for Congress in Hyderabad, asks Harish Rao

November 11, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

Senior leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister T. Harish Rao has ridiculed the campaign for Congress candidates in Hyderabad by Karnataka Chief Minister K. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with tall claims about their rule when they are unable to keep many pre-poll promises including power supply to farm sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of a private event held in Hyderabad, the inauguration of Apple Innovation Centre, on November 11 he sought to know from the Congress leaders from Karnataka whether people of Telangana should support the policies such as struggling to supply 5-hour power supply to farm sector, suicides of farmers taking place every day and daily power cuts to all categories of consumers in Karnataka.

“Keep your home in order and make efforts to meet the needs of people there before giving free suggestions to others”, the BRS leader said and asked them which side they would take in the matter of Krishna waters which was under adjudication before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II. The Government in Telangana would be remote controlled by Congress leaders in Bengaluru and Delhi if Congress was voted to power and the State’s interests would not be protected.

He also cited the recent incident of Karnataka Ministers writing to a multi-national company with a proposal to shift their unit in Hyderabad to Bengaluru by offering more incentives and in such instances, which side the Congress party would take, he asked.

Mr. Harish Rao sought to know from the Congress leaders whether Telangana was not the top State in IT/ITES exports as reported by Nasscom and in paddy production as revealed by the Central Government agencies including NITI Aayog. He mentioned that top-five IT companies having their biggest campuses outside their headquarters in the U.S. were located in Hyderabad and it was an indication of the Telangana’s prowess of being the most investor-friendly State.

He also pointed out that Telangana was also top in the groundwater table improvement in the country as also in the green cover increase of 7.7% as revealed by the Central agencies. The State had also become top in medical education seats with they reaching about 10,000 from just 2,850 in 2014.

With 24×7 power supply to agriculture, the farm sector had taken huge strides with farmhands (labourers) from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other States coming to Telangana for livelihood (wage work). The development achieved by Telangana was even noticed by matinee idols such as Rajinikanth and Sunny Deol but it was not visible to the “ghaznis” of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

