December 27, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will review the functioning of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the Group-II exams scheduled next month. Elections to the recognised union of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are being held today. The union elections are considered a mini Assembly elections with more than 40 Assembly constituencies in the coal belt area. The stakes are high for the political parties. BRS former MP, B. Vinod Kumar, to address a press conference today. He is likely to speak on the government’s white papers on the State’s finances. Telangana Civil Society to conduct a round table on Government schools and the need to save them. Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to hold the annual press meet.

