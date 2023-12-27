  1. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will review the functioning of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the Group-II exams scheduled next month.
  2. Elections to the recognised union of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are being held today. The union elections are considered a mini Assembly elections with more than 40 Assembly constituencies in the coal belt area. The stakes are high for the political parties.
  3. BRS former MP, B. Vinod Kumar, to address a press conference today. He is likely to speak on the government’s white papers on the State’s finances. 
  4. Telangana Civil Society to conduct a round table on Government schools and the need to save them.  
  5. Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to hold the annual press meet.