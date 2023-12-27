- Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will review the functioning of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and the Group-II exams scheduled next month.
- Elections to the recognised union of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are being held today. The union elections are considered a mini Assembly elections with more than 40 Assembly constituencies in the coal belt area. The stakes are high for the political parties.
- BRS former MP, B. Vinod Kumar, to address a press conference today. He is likely to speak on the government’s white papers on the State’s finances.
- Telangana Civil Society to conduct a round table on Government schools and the need to save them.
- Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to hold the annual press meet.
