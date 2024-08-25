On-the-spot internships during Japan Day at IIT-H 

Eighteen Japanese firms, including eight large corporates, five SMEs and start-ups, participated in Japan Career Day, organised by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

The two-day event, which had presentations and interactive sessions, concluded on Sunday. For the first time, the event saw on-the-spot internships. Entities this year ranged from established firms to entrepreneurs.

According to Director General (JETRO Bengaluru) Toshihiro Mizutani, the event dates this year were advanced to enable Japanese firms to hire students from IIT-H for semester internships. In a first since 2018, when Japan Day first kicked off, the career event is also for better understanding between students and companies.

“All the participating companies this year have prior experience in employing foreigners. Many Japanese firms are keen on hiring Indian talent because there is a severe shortage of IT engineers in Japan. The companies believe that IIT-H students will be important contributors to global strategies and new forms of technology and innovation,” he said.

Some of the large firms that participated were Nikko Co. Ltd, DENSO, Alps Alpine Co Ltd, and startups in AI and Deep Learning were AWL Inc, Sagri Co Ltd, and others.

IIT-H Director B.S. Murty thanked JETRO, and said that the annual Japan Day remains a unique and important day for students to develop an understanding and confidence about the job, work culture, life and career path in Japan.

The exclusive day last year saw a record number of 20 Japanese firms for recruiting top Indian talent to better their technologies and products for global competitiveness.