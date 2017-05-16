On the road to a better world for women

Novotel Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday bore witness to the start of the Woman Bikers’ Expedition, an endeavour to address several fundamental issues surrounding women’s health and safety which has been a hotbed of debate in India over the last few years.

The expedition will see five riders travel 8,000 km in 22 days passing through 21 cities, all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and conclude their journey in Hyderabad. This group is comprised of individuals from diverse walks of life, from an architect to a classical dancer, a corporate employee to a mother of two. During their expedition, the riders hope to meet and inspire women around the country to take their safety into their own hands and shatter the stereotypes of the ‘abla naari’. “Women need to understand that giving up what they want to do is not a sign of a good mother or a wife,” said Anita Peter, one of the riders. She said this journey was important to her as she wanted to set an example for both young girls and boys that women are equally capable. Jai Bharathi, the founder of Hyderabad Bikerni Group to which the riders belong, had this to say, “It’s the responsibility of men to support women and make them feel safe.” She added that the expedition was self-funded as they did not want the message to be diluted due to affiliation with a corporation.

The riders who include three women supported by two men are trained and well-equipped to face any eventualities that may arise during the expedition. Ravi Khubchandani, GM, Novotel, in support of the initiative, said, “We salute the spirit of Hyderabad Bikerni Group which has taken up this task to travel the country and support a wonderful cause.”

The expedition kicks off in the early hours of May 17 from Hyderabad.