On Sunday, 21 COVID cases recorded in Telangana

Telangana has recorded 21 COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 7,91,793. While 10,132 samples were put to test, results of 341 were awaited.

Of the new 21 infections, as many as 17 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020 to April 24 of this year, 3.45 crore samples were tested and 7,91,793 were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 213 were active cases, 7,87,469 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.