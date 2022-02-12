On Saturday, 683 COVID cases recorded in Telangana

The decline in COVID-19 cases continues in Telangana. From daily case load of over 1000 until a week ago, the State has recorded 683 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Out of the 52,714 samples put to test, results of 1,779 were awaited. No one has died of COVID on February 12. Zero deaths are reported after several days.

The new 683 infections includes 168 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 53 fromMedchal-Malkajgiri, 46 from Nalgonda, 44 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to February 12 of this year, a total of 3.29 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 7,83,019 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 13,674 were active cases, 7,65,239 have recovered, and 4,106 people have died.