On HC directions, officials visit Jodeghat villages

For the first time since long, a team of Revenue and Tribal Welfare Department officials of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district visited the dozen villages which lie on either side of the 22- kilometre-long road from Hatti to the historic Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal on Wednesday.

The officials went visiting after the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice R.S. Chauhan, took notice of the fact that the villages are generally ignored by officials, and issued necessary directions in this regard.

In-charge Secretary of Adilabad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Uday Bhaskar Rao, and DLSA Chairperson -- M.G. Priyadarshini -- who is also the District Judge, led the officials while visiting Pittaguda, Token Movvad, Babejari (four hamlets), Chinna Patnapur, Peddap Patnapur and Jodeghat villages.

As per the directions, he interacted with the Adivasi villagers, mostly belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group of Kolam, and recorded details of their grievances. The villagers informed him of various issues faced by them.

Some of the villagers said that they are not receiving pensions while some others wanted bullock carts under the Economic Support Schemes. The villagers also apprised the Judge of turbidity in drinking water supplied through the Mission Bhagiratha taps.

One of the major problem that came up during interactions almost everywhere was of some Adivasis being denied titles to lands they are tilling. Some Adivasi elders also pointed out towards non-tribals purchasing lands in notified villages.

Mr. Rao not only kept cross-checking with officials like the District Tribal Development Officer Dilip Kumar, RDO Sidam Dattu and Tahsildar Pramod Kumar but asked them to furnish status report on some of the points raised within a week or so. He also appointed para-legal volunteers in every village so that the DLSA is kept in the loop about the intended developments in the habitations.