On-duty constable killed in accident

A constable working at the Choutuppal police station in the district, was severely injured in an accident while gathering details at a road accident scene, here on Thursday and died while undergoing treatment.

Arupula Jagannadham was at Borrelagudem stage on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) at about 4 a.m., after he received information about an accident over the 100 helpline, officials said. “He was taking pictures of a mini carrier and a DCM involved in the accident there, when another speeding DCM hit him and ran over him from behind,” the police said.

He suffered severe head and internal injuries and was rushed to the Bhongir Area hospital, and later to Kamineni Hospitals at Hyderabad, where he succumbed.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat expressed grief at the accidental death of his constable, and said the department would stand by the family.

Constable Jagannadham is survived by his wife and three children.