January 03, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 1,49,970 farmers were paid a total of ₹262.6 crore as investment support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the sixth day of the support disbursement on Tuesday. According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, the amount was transferred to the bank accounts of nearly 1.5 lakh farmers with a total landholding of 5,25,200 acres. Nearly 51.51 lakh farmers have been paid Rythu Bandhu amount of ₹3,767.35 crore so far.