On day 4, over 4.57L ryots get ₹575 cr. under Rythu Bandhu

December 31, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 4,57,697 farmers were paid the investmetn support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre on the fourth day of the benefit disbursement for the current Rabi season on Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that an amount of ₹575.09 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 4,57,697 farmers for their landholding of 11,50,191 acres. The benefit was extended to farmers with landholding in the range of 3-4 acres.

In four days, a total of ₹3,088.68 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of about 47.08 lakh farmers.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the difference between the pro-farmer polices of Telangana and anti-farmer policies of the BJP Government at the Centre was implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM-Kisan). While the number of beneficiary farmers under Rythu Bandhu had increased from 50 lakh to 70 lakh in five years, it had come down to 3 crore from 11 crore in three years under PM-Kisan.

He alleged that most of the Centre’s schemes were publicity-oriented as the BJP Government had no sincerity towards agriculture sector and farmers. He criticised the Centre for not having a policy for the farm sector on which 60% of the country’s population was depending.