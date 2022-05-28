Omitting Nehru from Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav shows BJP’s narrow thinking: Bhatti

Cong. leader asks Salarjung Museum to remove Savarkar’s picture

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Bhatti Vikramarka has questioned the omission of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru from the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations at Salarjung Museum and asked what kind of message was being sent by the Centre to the country.

At a press conference here, he said it was unfortunate that the BJP’s political hollowness had stooped to such level that Nehru was no where mentioned in the celebrations but Veer Savarkar’s picture adorns walls of the museum. He demanded that the picture of Veer Savarkar, who wrote to the Britishers seeking amnesty, should be immediately removed.

Mr. Vikramarka said trying to suppress the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru to the freedom movement only shows the narrow thinking of the BJP and the dangerous game being played by it with the country’s history. This was horrifying and BJP’s efforts to erase or distort history would not be tolerated and they should remember that history could not be altered.

Recalling Nehru’s contribution to the freedom struggle and creation of modern India, he said Nehru had spent years in jail fighting against the Britishers apart from motivating millions of people. He had toured several countries to gain their support for India’s freedom struggle and the world knows what Nehru contributed even if BJP doesn’t want to agree. Moreover, Nehru is credited with building the modern India and on that base now the country commands respect across the world, he said.

Mr. Bhatti also condemned the arrest of NSUI activists and Youth Congress activists while registering their protest against the ‘blasphemous move’ of the Salarjung Museum. He also condemned the arrest of NSUI activists who wanted to represent the Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on the Railway Recruitment Board test and the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) dates clashing thus forcing students to lose an opportunity to appear for both.

Praises NTR

The CLP leader said late Chief Minister, N.T. Rama Rao played a huge role in social change in the society and his services should be remembered on the centenary birth anniversary of NTR.