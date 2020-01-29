Omega cancer care centre opened

A 100-bed Omega Hospital cancer care centre, set up as part of the expansion of Omega Group of Hospitals in Hyderabad, was inaugurated at Housing Board colony in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore, the hospital in Karimnagar town has state-of-the-art facilities and expertise for cancer patients. Intensify modulated radiation therapy facility, digital mammography, 16 slice CT scan facility, laboratory, and radiology wings are some of these facilities.

Kapil Group chairman Kasuganti Vaman Rao inaugurated the hospital. Omega Hospitals chairman Ch. Mohan Vamsy, director P. Benod Kumar, CEO P. Sridhar, IMA senior leader V. Bhoom Reddy, centre head Omega Hospital Karimnagar Pradyumna Reddy, senior consultant radiation oncologist Rajiv Choudhary, consultant surgical oncologist Abid Ali Mirza and others were also present.

The hospital has medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology specialists, making it the first hospital in north Telangana to provide several integrated cancer care facilities under one roof.