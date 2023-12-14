GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oman Air launches freight operations from Hyderabad

December 14, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Oman Air launched its freight operations at GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday, deploying its Boeing B737-800BCF aircraft to establish a direct link between Hyderabad and Muscat.

Operating two weekly flights, scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays, the departure from Hyderabad is at 2 p.m. The aircraft boasts a one-way capacity of 22 metric tonnes, contributing an additional 88 metric tonnes of weekly capacity to Hyderabad airport.

“The introduction of Oman Air’s freight services from Hyderabad airport not only connects our diverse industries to the flourishing local market but also extends opportunities for businesses in the surrounding regions to tap into the global market,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited.

Leveraging the city’s robust infrastructure, this connectivity is expected to drive pharmaceutical exports to Oman and subsequently to the United States and Europe, with Muscat serving as a crucial trans-shipment hub.

