Olectra to begin 10 e-bus delivery to TTD

March 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Olectra will soon deliver 10 e-buses to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as a collaborative effort to reduce the carbon emissions at the hill shrine.

As of now, there are 12 diesel buses that ply Tirumala uphill, transporting pilgrims. Given the rise in crude prices, the shift to e-buses would benefit the eco-sensitive region. It will help cut fuel costs and carbon emissions.

“The 9-metre-long 10 electric buses delivery will begin soon. In addition, Olectra is setting up chargers for the e-buses. These clean and noiseless buses will transport devotees around the shrine area,” Olectra Greentech Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mr K V Pradeep said.