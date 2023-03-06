ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech Limited bags TSRTC order for 550 e-buses

March 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Rutwika Pradhita. B

Olectra Greentech Limited on Monday announced that it bagged the largest single order for electric buses in south India, comprising 550 such buses.

The company, which is  a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), will supply these buses to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), whose Managing Director V C Sajjanar, at a recent event stated that the transport juggernaut’s fleet would see EV augmentation.

Chairman and managing director of Olectra Greentech Limited, K.V. Pradeep, said: “We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low-floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from the TSRTC.”

He added that the e-buses would be delivered in phases.

The 50 intercity coach e-buses will run between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, and can travel over 325 km on a single charge. The other 500 e-buses will run within the city and can travel over 225 km on a single charge.

Mr Pradeep said, “Olectra’s electric buses lower operating costs for the State-owned transport corporation. The buses will be charged at fast charging stations to ensure optimal performance. The combination of high passenger capacity and low operating costs makes Olectra’s e-buses an excellent choice for transportation.”

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said, “TSRTC hopes to make electric buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025, and we are working on it. In the first phase, we are going to deploy 550 Olectra e-buses. All those buses will come into use in stages.”

