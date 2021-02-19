Old woman counselled against marriage of 13-year-old granddaughter

SANGAREDDY

19 February 2021 20:52 IST

Orphaned children unable to even attend school

Sadashivpet Mandal Education Officer D. Anjaiah accompanied by a few teachers counselled an aged woman, Begari Mallamma of Suraram village in Sadashivpet mandal, against getting her 13-year-old orphaned granddaughter married. The old woman planned the marriage of her granddaughter as she was unable to provide for the girl and her 10-year-old brother after their father Anil died long ago and their mother Sujatha died five months ago due to ill health.

The DEO assured the old lady to ensure that the children would be provided with a shelter shortly. For the past two years both the children have not been attending school due to poor economic condition of the family.

