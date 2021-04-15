Telangana

Old tamarind trees axed

Miscreants allegedly cut down several old tamarind trees at Chimmapudi village in Raghunadhapalem mandal in the past few days.

The incident evoked wide condemnation from several villagers as well as natural lovers.

The forest officials concerned could not be reached for their comments over the incident.

In a statement, CPI (M) mandal secretary S. Naveen Reddy alleged that the large-scale cutting of dozens of old tamarind trees at Chimmapudi exposed the serious threat posed to the environment.

Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, the green crusader, visited the village and expressed grave concern over the felling of trees, Mr. Naveen said, adding that a section of the villagers planted new saplings under the aegis of Mr. Ramaiah.

Mr. Naveen demanded that the authorities take stringent action against those responsible for cutting down the decades-old trees and prevent recurrence of such incidents.

