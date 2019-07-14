Old private hospitals seek STP exemption

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s insistence on construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) for safe and sustainable management of biomedical waste has left private nursing homes and hospitals in the district worried.

Ministry rules

Following the Biomedical Waste Management Rules 2016 notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the pollution control board made it mandatory for all hospitals to have STPs or an effluent treatment plant.

In the absence of a treatment facility, hospitals discharge their waste directly into the municipal sewer, leading to spread of infections.

Decades-old private hospitals and nursing homes with less than 50 beds have, however, conveyed their helplessness to the authorities concerned, stating they cannot construct STP due to space problems and that they dispose of the biomedical waste through an incinerator firm, which collects waste from the hospitals.

A doctor, seeking anonymity, said, “When the 100-year Karimnagar town itself does not have an STP to treat sewage water, how it is possible for each private hospital with space limitations to construct such a plant and operate it? But, we are properly disposing of the biomedical waste by paying ₹10,000 every month to the incinerator firm.”

Drawing attention to an assurance from Minister for Health Eatala Rajender to IMA doctors in April this year, State IMA president-elect E. Vijayender Reddy said that private hospitals with less than 50 beds would be exempt from construction of STP and also get no-objection certificates from fire services department due to space constraints.

To meet CM

Dr. Reddy said they would, however, welcome the mandatory construction of STP in new hospitals, and added that the IMA State members plan to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to represent the issue.