Old Medak district gets heavy rains

July 22, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Erstwhile Medak district experienced heavy rains in the last few days, with all reservoirs receiving considerable inflows.

Singur has received 1.391 tmc ft water from the upstream areas in the last two days due to rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra as well. The water level at Singur has reached 20.136 tmc ft on Friday compared to 18.745 tmc ft on Wednesday.

Out of the total 21 mandals in Medak district, only Manoharabad received normal rainfall. While six mandals received excess rains, 14 mandals received more than that.

In Sangareddy district, the highest rainfall of 122.8 m.m. was reported from Pulkal mandal. While two mandals received normal rainfall, 12 mandals received excessive rains.

In Siddipet district, apart from Husnabad, all other mandals received heavy rainfall. So far in July itself, the total rainfall is 308.4 m.m. against the normal of 119 m.m. While cumulative normal as on date is 223.9 m.m., the actual rainfall is 385.6 m.m. with deviation of 72.2%.

