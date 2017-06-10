Old high school premises to become a park

The premises of the Nizam era Government High School or the Multi-Purpose School, the first school in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, is all set to be developed into a recreational centre and lung space on the lines of Lumbini Park in Hyderabad.

The century old Karimnagar town, which had grown in leaps and bounds in an unscientific manner badly lacks lung space, which was pointed out by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao during a recent review on the development of the town with the district officials and elected representatives. Member of Parliament from Karimnagar B. Vinod Kumar suggested developing the Old High School premises into a beautiful recreational centre with the development of greenery.

Funds allocated

Accordingly, the MP had made the district administration allocate ₹5 crore for the development of the sprawling 7.5 acres of Old High School lands with all facilities to create lung space and recreational facilities for the people of the town.

As part of the project, the heritage building structure of Old High School would be protected and further beautified with illuminations.

Relocation

On the other hand, they would relocate the existing Government Junior Arts College to the Government Science College wing, the existing school would be merged with the Board of Intermediate office and the Urdu Medium School would be shifted to the Government Girls High School in Doctor’s Street in the town. Later, all the school and college buildings, other structures such as District Common Examination Board (DCEB) and other commercial structures would be dismantled completely.

Later, the authorities would develop water fountains, musical fountains, green lawns, LED screens to screen films on weekends at open air theatre, a walking track, children’s playing items, cafeteria and toilets among others.

Visible

Further, the authorities intend to cover the perimeter with grills to enable passers by to get a glimpse of the park and its facilities.

Talking to The Hindu on Saturday, Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar said that they had appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed project report and complete the work at the earliest.

The park would be developed on the lines of Lumbini Park in Hyderabad, entry would be free of cost, he stated.