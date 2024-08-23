Old City Metro Rail property acquisition to take eight months

The land acquisition process for Old City Metro of 7.5 km between MGBS and Chandrayangutta where the road is to be widened for 100 ft is likely to take upto eight months as per procedures of the Land Acquisition Act (LAA) with notifications issued for 400 out of the 1,200 properties, informed Hyderabad Metro Rail and Airport Metro Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.

The notifications have been issued under the Land Acquisition Act 2013, which are being published in Telugu, English and Urdu newspapers. Owners of the affected parties can seek clarifications and file objections etc., in the office of the LAO, HAML during the stipulated period, he said, in an official release.

The road in the metro section is also being planned to be widened to 120 ft where the metro station locations are proposed to be built. The current width of the road varies from 50 ft to 60 ft from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 feet from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta.

Hence, it means the affected portion of each property in majority cases will be about 20 to 25 ft from Darulshifa to Shalibanda; and about 10 ft from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. The affected portions will naturally increase at station locations and in stretches with deep curvature, he said.

The MD said apart from conventional survey methods, Lidar drone survey was done to get a 3D view of the affected properties and the neighbouring properties. Physical inspection is also being done by HAML engineers for structural valuation of the affected properties.

All the 103 religious and other sensitive structures in this stretch are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of metro pillars and station locations, he added.

