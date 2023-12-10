Old Assembly building will be restored: Komatireddy

December 10, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the old Assembly building, which is a heritage structure, will be restored to conduct Legislative Council sessions.

The Minister, who was speaking to the media after taking charge on Sunday, said that the old buildings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and other parties will be demolished to build new structures. The issue is in the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Legislative Council Chairman and other officials would visit the place soon and take a decision. He also said that the neglected Lalitha Kala Thoranam would be beautified.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said that top priority will be given to widening and improvement of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to reduce the travel time to less than three hours. He said he had already sought an appointment with Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to submit a representation to widen the highway to six lanes.

The Minister, who will be in New Delhi on Monday to submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker, will meet Mr. Gadkari. He said he would also seek upgradation of 14 roads into national highways. These include Mallepally-Nalgonda and Regional Ring Road (RRR) Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy. The Minister also plans to seek funds for the four-lane road between Hyderabad and Kalwakurthy on NH 765.

Immediately after assuming office, Mr. Reddy signed the sanctioning of four-laning of Nalgonda-Mushampally-Dharmapuram road in Nalgonda district to be taken up at ₹100 crore. Similarly, the Lingampally-Dudyal road in Vikarabad district will be strengthened at ₹4.15 crore. Nalgonda town improvement will be taken up as part of balance works of Nakrekal-Nagarjunasagar Road. He charged the BRS government with not paying attention to development of highways during its tenure.

