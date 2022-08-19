Ola directed to compensate complainant

ADVERTISEMENT

A district consumer commission directed Ola Cabs to refund the payment made for a trip, and pay compensation of ₹88,000. In an ex-parte order, the commission was of the view that the complainant was forced to look for other means of transport after his companions and he were asked to abruptly leave the cab which amounts to a deficiency in service.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Jabez Samuel. The opposite parties were Ola Cabs.

The complainant stated that it was in October last year that he booked a cab for four hours. His wife, a helper and he got into the cab and realised that it was unclean and smelly. When he told the driver to turn on the air conditioning, the request was denied.

The complainant also stated that the driver, in a “highhanded” manner, asked him to get out of the cab. The trio managed to find an alternate means of transport after much difficulty. A complaint was lodged with the opposite parties through email following he received a call from customer care. When the complainant requested the call to be transferred to a supervisor, this did not happen. The complainant also stated that he was harassed by means of several calls to make a payment of ₹861, despite what he suffered.

The commission, in the order, noted that notice to the opposite parties was given in a newspaper but they did not come forward to contest the case.

Apart from directing the opposite parties to refund ₹861 at an interest rate of 36% per annum, and ordering compensation of ₹88,000, costs of ₹7,000 were also imposed.