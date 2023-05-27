Oilfed to have outlets in all districts

May 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (TS-Oilfed) is planning to open its outlets to popularise its products, particularly edible oils, in all 33 district headquarters. Outlets are already opened in Khammam and Karimnagar and will be opened in Siddipet and Wanaparthy next month.

Speaking after releasing the Vijaya brand cold-pressed groundnut oil into the market here on Saturday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said that as part of the plans to provide adulteration-free edible oils to people, Oilfed was focusing on production of quality groundnut, sunflower, sesamum, coconut, rice bran and palmolein oils.

He stated that Vijaya already has its outlets in all major Rythu Bazaars in Hyderabad for sale of edible oils. After formation of the State, Oilfed had achieved a turnover of over ₹1,000 crore with about ₹100 crore profit. Profit on edible oils itself was ₹10 crore, the Minister said.

Chairman of TS-Oilfed K. Ramakrishna Reddy and Managing Director M. Surender were present.

