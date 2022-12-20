Oil palm will yield higher benefits, says Harish Rao

December 20, 2022 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - SIDDIPET

Oil palm would offer higher yields and higher income for farmers, said Finance and Health Minister T.Harish Rao, adding that there will be an opportunity for intercrops. He also directed officials concerned to encourage farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.

In a teleconference here on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said with abundant water from Kaleshwaram, farmers can get more benefits through the crop, for three to four decades.

The officials informed the Minister that that crop cultivation was taken up on about 6,300 acres and the remaining 4,000-acre target would be completed in the next three months. They said farmers can cut the crop every 15 days and earn up to ₹30,000 a month.