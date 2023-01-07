Oil palm plantation taken up on 52k acres this year: Minister

January 07, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Oil palm plantation was completed in 52,000 acres this agriculture year already and it would be taken up in another 70,000 acres by March-end, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy stated here on Saturday.

A total of 38 oil palm nurseries were set up in 1,502 acres in the State by 11 oil palm companies and in addition to 1.2 lakh acres to be covered this year, about one crore oil palm plants would be available for plantation in 2023-24, sufficient to cover another 1.5 lakh acres, the Minister said.

He stated that TS Oilfed had acquired 458 acres land so far for establishing processing mills and the TSIIC had given clearance for allotment of land to two companies for setting up processing mills at Nirmal, Wanaparthy and Mancherial.

It also decided to set up an oil palm research garden on the seed production field at Boppaspally in Kamareddy district and oil palm nurseries in the agriculture research station at Dindi in Nalgonda district and at seed production field at Malthummeda in Kamareddy district, the Minister said, after a review meeting held here. He said it was for the first time oil palm plantation was taken up in over 50,000 acres in a year by a State.

Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, director of Horticulture M. Hanumantha Rao, Managing Director of Oilfed M. Surender and others participated.