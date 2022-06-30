OGH doctors transplant liver of infant with NISCH syndrome

June 30, 2022 22:38 IST

An eight-month-old boy, who was suffering from a rare health disorder (NISCH syndrome), underwent liver transplantation at Osmania General Hospital. The boy’s mother donated a portion of her liver for the surgery.

Doctors said that only 18 cases of Neonatal Ichthyosis Cholangiohepatisis (NISCH) syndrome were reported world over, and only five patients underwent liver transplantation. This is the first case from India going for the transplant.

The boy’s parents, Premalatha, an Anganwadi worker, and Narayana, a daily wage earner, are from Jagtiyal.

The infant was suffering from dry scaly skin (Icthyosis), no scalp hair (Alopecia), and signs of liver failure such as jaundice, and formation of water in abdomen.

“This is a genetic condition common in consanguineous marriages. Both parents are close relatives. She also had a first child with similar syndrome who died immediately after birth. This is her second child with the same syndrome,” said Ch. Madhusudhan, Head of the Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation department of OGH.

The baby was initially admitted at Niloufer Hospital. However, as he was suffering from progressive liver failure, he was referred to OGH. The doctors initially treated the baby with drugs. But, as there was no response, they decided to go for liver transplantation. Since the patient suffered from dry scaly skin, they were apprehensive if the incisions will heal, and whether body temperature would be maintained.

The operation was done on June 17 with the support of paediatricians from Niloufer Hospital. The transplantation, which took 18 hours, was really challenging, said Dr. Madhusudhan. The infant is in good condition and would be discharged on Friday.

Apart from him, the team of doctors included Dr Wasif Ali, Dr Sudharshan, Dr Adhitya, Dr Varun,Dr Venu, Dr Amardeep from Surgical Gastroenterology, Dr Pandu Naik, Dr Madhavi, Dr Venkateshwarlu,Dr Sunil, Dr Harish from Anesthesiology department, and Pediatricians, Gastroenterologists.